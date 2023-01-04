Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik And Shiv Thakare's Antics Are Bound To Leave You In Splits. Watch

A still from the video. (courtesy: colorstv)

This season of Bigg Boss has fans rooting for various contestants. However, one housemate who has won over everyone is Abdu Rozik. The Tajikistan singer-blogger has impressed fans and fellow contestants with his immensely likeable personality. Now, in a new promo shared online, Abdu is playing dress-up and joking around with Shiv Thakare. He is seen wearing a towel over his head to mimic a woman's costume and laughing with Shiv. The two are acting like a couple flirting with one another. They “dance” and go on a “bike ride” [make believe, of course]. The video was shared online with the caption: “Bigg Boss ke ghar mein hui entry Abdu Leela ki.”

Watch the video here:

The last few days have been action-packed with the nomination task. This week, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan have been nominated. In an interaction with Bigg Boss 16, Abdu said that he wants Shalin to leave next week as he believes the actor is fake.

Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik had left the Bigg Boss house temporarily due to work commitments. Upon returning, Abdu was seen behaving differently with his friends. Speaking about the change in character, Sajid Khan said, “Ye jabse bahar se aaya hai na bahut ganda waala attitude leke aaya (He has had a bad attitude since his return).”

Salman Khan had schooled filmmaker Sajid Khan for his interference in Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's bond. Salman Khan told Sajid Khan, “First you make Abdu write birthday messages for Nimrit and then you tell him to stay away from her. I am not able to understand this (dual behaviour).” After this, Abdu has been careful with his interactions with Nimrit and others.

This season of Bigg Boss 16 is available for viewing on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. The weekend episodes, which also include Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar, air at 9.30 PM. The show is also available on the streaming platform Voot Select with a 24*7 stream.