Aayush Sharma To Play An Army Officer In His Next Film Kwatha

Actor Aayush Sharma says it is an honour to play an Army officer in his next titled film Kwatha. "It's a huge honour to play an Army officer. I'm really looking forward to start shooting for the film," Aayush told IANS in a statement.

The actor made his Bollywood debut with LoveYatri last year.

Kwatha is being produced by Sunil Jain and Aditya Joshi of Cult Entertainment and directed by Karan Lalit Butani.

"It's an action drama pumped with a lot of emotions where the young actor will be playing an Army Major. Aayush will be seen in a completely new look again and has already started working on his body."

"Kwatha is inspired from true events and will show how a few incidents change his character's opinion and perspective on certain things," a source said.

The shooting for the project may begin around September, the source added.