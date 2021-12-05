Aayush Sharma Reveals He Was A Background Dancer In Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor's Song Dilliwaali Girlfriend

Deepika and Ranbir in a still from the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

Aayush Sharma, who recently starred in Antim: The Final Truth, alongside brother-in-law Salman Khan, in a recent interview with AajTak, revealed that he was one of the background dancers in the song Dilliwaali Girlfriend from the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The song was picturised on Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. Aayush Sharma told AajTak, "I got to know that in Mehboob Studios Yeh Jawaan Hai Deewani shoot was happening. I called my friend and asked to give me some work in the background. I told him that I will get to learn how shooting happens if I work in the background. So, I was roaming in YJHD's song Dilli Wali Girlfriend."

The actor added, "For the first time, I saw how Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone perform and how shoots take place. This was my first visit to Mehboob Studios. So, the biggest excitement was going to Mehboob Studios for this song."

Aayush Sharma stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film LoveYatri, co-starring Warina Hussain, which was produced by Salman Khan. The actor will next be seen in Lalit Butani's Kwatha, which will mark the debut of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle in Bollywood.

Aayush recently starred in Antim: The Final Truth, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film hit the screens on November 26 this year. Antim, opened to mixed reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, wrote: "Aayush Sharma, who made his debut in 2018 in another Salman Khan production (LoveYatri) without creating so much as a ripple, makes a strong impression in Antim."