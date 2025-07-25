Liked <i>Saiyaara</i>? Watch These 10 Intensely Romantic Films On OTT Next

Saiyaara, led by Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan Panday, is making waves across theatres. The film, directed by Mohit Suri dubbed to be a master in heartbreak storytelling, also features Aneet Padda as the female lead.

From the intense performances to the soul-stirring songs, Saiyaara has hit the right chord with fans. The plot, touching on themes of deep love, loss and heartbreak, adds to the emotional depth.

So, if you have watched Saiyaara, felt it tug at your heartstrings and experienced a lump in your throat after leaving the theatres, then do not miss their top 10 intensely romantic movies. PS: Store lots of tissues beforehand.

Aashiqui 2 - Prime Video (2013)

This Mohit Suri classic will leave you in tears and bring a certain sense of peace by the end of it. The love story of Rahul (Aditya Roy Kapur) and Arohi (Shraddha Kapoor) trying to hold on to love while everything else falls apart will consume you completely. The hauntingly beautiful soundtrack adds to the drama.

Rockstar - Zee5 (2011)

Ranbir Kapoor breathed life into Jordan —a musician who discovers his true voice through pain. Jordan's equation with Heer (Nargis Fakhri) is messy, rebellious and sometimes heartbreakingly real. The film explores the extremities of love — how it can be both freeing and destructive.

Raanjhana - Zee5 (2013)

Raanjhana reminds you that love isn't perfect — it's chaotic, painful and sometimes tragically on-side. Kundan (Dhanush), a flawed, impulsive but sincere man from Varanasi, is obsessed with Zoya (Sonam Kapoor) even when she does not choose him, ultimately realising that love isn't about winning.

Ae Dil Hain Mushkil - Prime Video (2016)

Another depiction of one-sided love, Ae Dil Hain Mushkil, shows how unrequited love can be intensely agonising through its central characters Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor) and Alizeh (Anushka Sharma). Yes, it is also a tale of forever friendships with a little reminder that “pyaar dosti hai” literally.

Laila Majnu - Netflix (2018)

Qais (Avinash Tiwary) and Laila's (Triptii Dimri) story of doomed lovers is a journey through madness, longing and an ode to a love that transcends reality. Intense performances and a soul-soaked soundtrack add to the movie's beauty.

Sadma - YouTube (1983)

Sadma, featuring Kamal Haasan as Somu and Sridevi as Nehalata, is an unconventional romantic drama that teaches patience, selflessness and a quietly powerful love. When Nehalata regresses to childhood after an accident, Somu becomes her gentle guardian, eventually falling in love. But it's the climax scene that you will never be able to forget.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak - YouTube (1988)

This Mansoor Khan directorial contains hard-hitting dialogues and pleasant tracks, filled with a raw intensity which makes the classic Bollywood trope interesting to watch. Raj (Aamir Khan) and Rashmi (Juhi Chawla), a passionate couple, navigate umpteen challenges to be with each other in a world that refuses to let them be.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind - Netflix (2004)

Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey's effortless chemistry makes this film extra special. The theme centres around the idea that even if we erase the pain of love, we are meant to feel it over and over again through shared emotions, laughter and even heartbreak.

Blue Valentine - Prime Video (2010)

The movie is an honest portrayal of modern-day love — how it begins with butterflies and flourishes into ecstasy but sometimes falls apart despite the best intentions. Dean (Ryan Gosling) and Cindy (Michelle Williams) are two such people who once shared an unbreakable bond but slowly they got distant, weighed down by time, unspoken wounds and disappointment.

The Notebook - Google Play (2004)

Based on a same-titled novel by Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster through the story of Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachael McAdams). They are madly in love one summer, fighting each other fiercely in the next, growing apart and yet finding their way back to each other. The movie also touches on the topic of Alzheimer's.

So, which one are you picking?