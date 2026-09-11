Ravi Mohan's Estranged Wife Reacts To His Renewed Dating Buzz With Keneeshaa Francis: "Oscar For Acting"

Months after the split announcement, Ravi Mohan and Keneeshaa Francis have found themselves at the centre of dating speculation. The makers recently introduced Keneeshaa as the composer of Ravi's directorial debut, An Ordinary Man. Her addition to the project has once again drawn attention to her equation with the actor. Social media users are now speculating that the two may have rekindled their relationship.

Amid the dating buzz, Ravi's estranged wife Aarti has shared a cryptic post on social media that many believe was a veiled dig at the actor.

The post read, “SURIYA, AJITH, VIKRAM, KAMAL.. IVNGA ELLARAIUM.. VIDA EN LIFE LA.. VANTHA ORUTHAN…NADICHANE NADIPPU… OSCAR AWARDS.. EH KUDUKALAM DA.” The text roughly translates to, “Suriya, Ajith, Vikram, Kamal — compared to all of them, the guy who came into my life acted so well that we could give him an Oscar for acting!”

Photo Credit: Instagram

While Ravi Mohan's name was not mentioned in the post, its timing prompted followers to draw their own conclusions. The post comes amid fresh buzz around Keneeshaa Francis joining Ravi's upcoming film.

Back in May, Ravi Mohan addressed his separation from his wife Aarti during a press conference held at Ravi Mohan Studios in Chennai. The actor became emotional and broke down several times as he opened up about the difficult period he went through after moving out of their home.

“I shouldn't remain alive. That is the maximum they (referring to his wife and her parents) want. It will definitely happen. But I will finish everybody and only then go. I will go happily. I will go with a smile. Already, it has started,” he said.

Ravi Mohan further revealed that he had begun hurting himself amid the distress of being unable to meet his children. Pointing to marks on his wrist, the actor said, “This is what will happen. That is what they want. I gave it everything. I have the whole proof.”

The actor also claimed that the intense online scrutiny surrounding his personal life eventually led his girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis to break up with him. "If something happens to me or to Keneesha, whom you all sent away, only that family is responsible. Nobody else is responsible," he added.

Keneeshaa also shared a statement on Instagram, revealing that she had decided to walk away from the relationship due to public scrutiny surrounding her personal life.

Also Read | After Split, Ravi Mohan Drops Keneesha Francis's Song Higher From Directorial Debut On His 46th Birthday