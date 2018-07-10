Aaradhya Is An 'Angel.' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Pic Is Proof

Highlights
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is filling up Instagram with wonderful pictures from Paris, where she is shooting for Swiss brand Longines' new collection. The latest entry she's made to the Paris album is a million dollar picture of her daughter Aaradhya, who poses adorably in front of the Eiffel Tower, dressed in a black-and-white frock. "My angel forever,"Aishwarya captioned the picture. (Aaradhya indeed is an angel). "Little princess," and "such a cute photo" are some of the several comments posted on Aaradhya's picture. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya flew out to Paris last week and are accompanied by the actress' mom Vrinda Rai.
Here's Aaradhya's picture from Eiffel Tower, shared by Aishwarya.
We have also collated some of the other pictures from Aishwarya and Aaradhya's Paris diaries. (You can thank us later).
"My love," she described this picture of Aaradhya earlier.
Aishwarya had also shared this selfie with her "super girls" after arriving at the French capital.
Meanwhile, the other members of the Bachchan family are also chilling at an undisclosed location. Amitabh Bachchan has shared these pictures of children Abhishek and Shweta and grandchildren Navya Naveli and Agastya.
Aishwarya and Abhishek married in 2007 and Aaradhya was born in 2012.