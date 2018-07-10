Aaradhya Is An 'Angel.' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Pic Is Proof

Aishwarya shared this picture of Aaradhya (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is filling up Instagram with wonderful pictures from Paris, where she is shooting for Swiss brand Longines' new collection. The latest entry she's made to the Paris album is a million dollar picture of her daughter Aaradhya, who poses adorably in front of the Eiffel Tower, dressed in a black-and-white frock. "My angel forever,"Aishwarya captioned the picture. (Aaradhya indeed is an angel). "Little princess," and "such a cute photo" are some of the several comments posted on Aaradhya's picture. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya flew out to Paris last week and are accompanied by the actress' mom Vrinda Rai.



Meanwhile, the other members of the Bachchan family are also chilling at an undisclosed location. Amitabh Bachchan has shared these pictures of children Abhishek and Shweta and grandchildren Navya Naveli and Agastya.





Aishwarya and Abhishek married in 2007 and Aaradhya was born in 2012.



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's upcoming film is Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The Atul Manjrekar-directed film hits the screens on August 3. She is yet to finalise Shree Narayan Singh's Jasmine and the remakes of Raat Aur Din and Woh Kaun Thi?.