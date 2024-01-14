Aamir Khan's Brother Faisal Khan In A Rare Pic With Nephew Junaid Khan At Ira Khan's Wedding Reception

Faisal Khan with Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan.

It was a star-studded night on Saturday as some of the biggest names in the Bollywood fraternity attended the grand reception party of actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan. The guest list also included Ira's uncle and Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan. The Mela actor, who has been long away from the media glare, made an appearance on Saturday night as he attended his niece Ira's reception party in Mumbai. The actor was spotted in suit as he posed for pictures. He was also joined by his nephew and Aamir Khan's sopn Junaid Khan for some pictures. Take a look at their pictures from last night:

The other stars who attended the reception party included SRK, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Rekha, Hema Malini etc. Take a look at some of the pictures from last night:

Coming back to Faisal Khan, he was pictured some months back at Juhu PVR where he went to watch Karan Johar's latest romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Dressed in a violet-coloured hoodie, Faisal Khan greeted the paparazzi, stationed outside the theatre, with a broad smile. The video of him greeting the paparazzi went crazy viral.

Last year, Faisal Khan accused his brother Aamir Khan of "caging" him at his house. In an interview with ETimes, Faisal Khan claimed, he was "caged once" in brother Aamir Khan's house. Expressing his lack of interest for joining the Bigg Boss house, he said to ETimes, "In Bigg Boss, everyone is pitted against each other, they fight, argue and then you're also given tasks. They play with you mentally. I didn't want to get trapped in that zone. They give you some money but by Allah's grace I don't need much money. So, I thought why should I get caged? Who likes being caged? Everyone likes a free life. That's fun, you know."

Faisal Khan was part of the movie titled Mela alongside Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna. He began his career as a child artiste in 1969 film Pyar Ka Mausam, where he played the younger version of Shashi Kapoor.