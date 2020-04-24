Aamir Khan's Birthday Wish For Sachin Tendulkar Is What We Were Waiting For

Aamir Khan and Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai

Sachin Tendular was flooded with birthday wishes on Friday but it's one Bollywood actor that made his special day all the more special. Aamir Khan's birthday wish for his cricketer friend Sachin Tendulkar may be late but is so sweet. Late in the evening on Sachin's 47th birthday, the Lagaan actor resurfaced on Twitter to post a birthday greeting for Sachin. "Wishing you many happy returns of this very special day, Sachin! May good health, happiness and joy always be with you. Love, A," tweeted Aamir. Aamir and Sachin, who share a great rapport together, have often been part of events hosted by each other and are also known for their filmy Twitter exchanges.

Take a look at Aamir's birthday tweet for Sachin:

Wishing you many happy returns of this very special day Sachin!

May good health, happiness and joy always be with you.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 24, 2020

The former Indian cricketer began his birthday with his mother's blessings and shared these adorable photos on Twitter:

Started my day by taking blessings from my Mother. Sharing a photo of Ganpati Bappa that she gifted me.

Absolutely priceless. pic.twitter.com/3hybOR2w4d — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 24, 2020

On Aamir Khan's birthday in March this year, Sachin added a filmy twist to his tweet for Aamir. Referring to Aamir's upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha, Sachin had written: "Happy birthday to my dear friend Aamir Singh Chaddha." LOL.

Happy birthday to my dear friend Aamir Singh Chaddha. pic.twitter.com/86fJldMJT4 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 14, 2020

Last year, Aamir wished his cricketer friend with yet another adorable message, writing in a tweet: "Hey Sachin, wishing you a very happy birthday. May this happy and special day return again and again!"

Hey @sachin_rt, wishing you a very happy birthday. May this happy and special day return again and again!

Lots of love.

a. pic.twitter.com/9bpKw0USju — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 24, 2019

Meanwhile, here's how Sachin made Aamir and Twitter laugh on the actor's birthday in 2019. "Wishing my dear friend, Aamir Khan a very happy birthday! "A", kya bolta tu?" For the uninitiated, Aamir signs off his social media posts as "A" and Sachin smartly incorporated Aamir's digital signature and one of the actor's famous songs - Aati Kya Khandala from Ghulam - in his birthday post. Aamir Khan's reply was equally entertaining: "Thanks Sachin! Aata kya khandala? Love. a."

Thanks Sachin!

Aata kya khandala ?

Love.

a. https://t.co/wkfE5VViho — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) March 14, 2019

On the work front, Aamir Khan was busy filming Laal Singh Chaddha when the lockdown was imposed. He co-stars with Kareena Kapoor in the movie.