Aamir Khan vs Salman Khan - Who Is The Real <i>Sikandar</i>? Fans Say, "Epic Collab"

Ahead of the release of Sikandar, the makers planned a khan-tastic promotional stunt for the audience. Salman Khan shared a teaser of the video featuring himself, Aamir Khan and director A R Murugadoss. In the video, Aamir Khan asks the director to name the bigger "Sikandar" between the two Khans. The director's expression says it all.

Teasing the viewers with a snippet, Salman Khan wrote, "Amar Prem ka Andaaz with AR Murugadoss! #SikandarMeetsGhajini." The video drew instant responses from the Internet.

A fan wrote, "Salman and Aamir. Baap of Bollywood and Mr. perfectionists." Another fan wrote, "Unexpected collaboration." A third entry wrote, "Epic collab." Another comment read, "Real Sikamdar Apna Bhai."

Take a look:

At the trailer launch of Sikandar on Sunday, Salman Khan addressed the issue of a 31-year age gap with heroine Rashmika Mandanna. "They say there is a 31-year difference between the heroine and me. If the heroine doesn't have any problem or the heroine's father doesn't have any problem, then why do you have a problem?" Salman Khan's punchline made the press burst into laughter.

Salman Khan didn't stop there. "And when she (Rashmika) will get married and have a daughter and then she becomes a big star then also we will work (together). We will get the mother (Rashmika)'s permission for sure," Salman Khan said at the event.

Apart from Salman Khan and Rashmika, the project also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj and Sharman Joshi in important roles. Sikandar will release in theatres on March 30.