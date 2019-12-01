Aamir Khan Visits Golden Temple Before Filming Laal Singh Chaddha. See Viral Pics

Aamir Khan photographed at the Golden Temple. (Image courtesy: aamirkhanarmy)

Aamir Khan managed to scoop some time out of his busy schedule and visited Amritsar's Golden Temple over the weekend, pictures from which are going insanely viral on social media. Pictures from Aamir's Amritsar visit have been curated by several fan clubs dedicated to the actor on social media. Dressed in a navy blue t-shirt and a pair of olive green pants, Aamir wore a white scarf on his head during the visit. The 54-year-old actor was in the city for the shooting of his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Take a look at the viral photographs here:

Last month, Aamir Khan shared the first look from his film, in which he could be seen dressed in a checked shirt, grey trousers and a pink turban. He described his character like this: "Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal... Laal Singh Chaddha."

ICYMI, check out the look here:

Aamir Khan announced the project on his birthday in March this year. The film Lal Singh Chaddha, is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film will be directed by Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan and it will be written by Atul Kulkarni. Lal Singh Chaddha will collaboratively be produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

During an interview with news agency PTI earlier this year, the Lagaan actor spoke about why he decide to make a remake of Forrest Gump and said,"I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life affirming story. It is a feel good film. It is a film for the whole family."

Laal Singh Chaddha will also star Kareena Kapoor and it is scheduled to release on December 25, 2020.Thugs Of Hindostan remains Aamir Khan's last project.