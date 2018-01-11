Aamir Khan Reviews Saif Ali Khan's Kaalakaandi. His Verdict Here

Aamir Khan on Kaalaakandi: "Haven't laughed this much since I read the script of Delhi Belly"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 11, 2018 12:32 IST
Saif Ali Khan in a still from Kaalakaandi (courtesy YouTube)

  1. "What a debut Akshat" Aamir wrote for the director
  2. "Don't miss this one guys," he added
  3. "Saif was outstanding," he wrote
Saif Ali Khan's "Kaalakaandi is one of the funniest films" Aamir Khan has seen in a long time. The 52-year-old superstar posted an early review of the movie, directed by Akshat Verma, and said: "Haven't laughed this much since I read the script of Delhi Belly. Absolutely loved all the performances. Saif was outstanding!" It appears, Aamir Khan, who makes rare appearances at movie screenings, did not want to miss his Dil Chahta Hai co-star's new film, which he surely loved. He also had encouraging words for the first-time director, who has writing credits for 2011's Delhi Belly (starring Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan).

"What a debut Akshat! Proud of you. Don't miss this one guys, it releases tomorrow," is what Aamir signed off his tweet with.
 

With a review like that and that too from Aamir, Akshat, who has previously confessed being anxious, can relax now. This is what he told IANS: "There's bound to be anxiety. The last month has been a time of no major releases. So, our film Kaalakaandi comes with a lot of expectations. These expectations don't scare me. But they make me anxious."

The trailer of Kaalakaandi reveals the film to be a black comedy of sorts and it was reportedly suggested 70 cuts by the CBFC before it was actually cleared with an 'A' certificate, of which Saif told PTI: "The film getting an 'A' certificate is justified as sometimes the children should not watch certain films. I agree with the censor board. I don't want my children to listen to abuses."

Kaalakaandi also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Amyra Dastur and Akshay Oberoi. It is Saif Ali Khan's first movie after Rangoon and Chef failed to perform at the box office.
 

