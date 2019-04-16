Aamir Khan Reviews Made In Heaven, Starring A Rang De! Basanti Assistant Director

Aamir Khan and Arjun Mathur on the sets of Rang De! Basanti. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Arjun Mathur, who plays the lead role in Made In Heaven along with Sobhita Dhulipala, worked as assistant director on Rang De! Basanti, starring Aamir Khan. Arjun shared a throwback picture from the sets recounting all that he learned from Aamir Khan, who in turn re-posted Arjun's picture and captioned it: "Hey Arjun, so wonderful to see you doing such great work. I really enjoyed Made In Heaven. Love, a." In his post, Arjun wrote about Aamir: "(It was) a grand privilege to have gotten to observe the genius and work-ethic of Aamir Khan... even before I had started acting professionally. There's just so much I've gotten to imbibe from this man... and in case you can't tell from my longing gaze, I'm forever grateful for it."

Rang De! Basanti, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, was Arjun Mathur's fourth and also his last film as an assistant director. He also worked on Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, Mangal Pandey: The Rising and Bunty Aur Babli.

Here are Aamir Khan and Arjun Mathur's posts:

Arjun Mathur has starred in films such as My Name Is Khan, Luck By Chance, Ankur Arora Murder Case and The Accidental Prime Minister. However, Made In Heaven, an Amazon India web-series, made him a household name.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was last seen in box office dud Thugs Of Hindostan while he's currently making Lal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks classic Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan, who was sifting through several scripts, hasn't announced any other project.

