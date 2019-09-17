Aamir Khan Is Daughter Ira Khan's 'Couch Buddy'. See Adorable Pic

Aamir Khan with his daughter Ira. (Image courtesy: khan.ira)

Highlights Ira Khan frequently shares updates about her work-in-progress play Medea Hazel Keech plays the lead role in the play directed by Ira Aamir's upcoming films are Lal Singh Chaddha and Mogul

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira is currently busy directing the adaptation of Euripides' Medea and to unwind, Ira dropped in at her father's Pali Hills home to spend some father-daughter time together. Ira shared a picture of herself with Aamir, both looking extremely happy and relaxed, and she captioned it, "Couch-buddy! #downtime #fatherdaughtertime #couchpotato #smile #cuddles." Ira Khan, Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, is currently directing her first play Medea, which features actress Hazel Keech in the titular role. Most of Ira's recent Instagram posts spill the beans on the work-in-progress play.

Here's a glimpse of Ira chilling with her father Aamir Khan:

Now-a-days, Ira Khan features in headlines for her theatrical production Medea, which is based on Euripides' tragedy of the same name. Recently, Ira revealed that she signed Hazel Keech for the lead role and the actress in turn said that she was 'doubly excited' about starring in the play. "This is doubly excited because A. I'm back to theatre, my first love and B. My sweet little Ira Khan is directing it!!!! I'm impressed more and more each passing day with her clarity and conviction of what she wants and is trying to achieve," Hazel Keech wrote.

Before Medea, Ira Khan was occupied with a quirky photoshoot, the theme of which was self-exploration.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is busy with work-in-progress film Lal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. He also has Mogul, based on the life of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, in the pipeline.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.