Aahana Kumra On Overcoming Suicidal Thoughts After "Many Rejections": "People Have Turned Around And Said No"

Aahana Kumra has faced her own share of struggles and had once opened up about how they led to her developing suicidal thoughts. She ended up questioning her life and feeling that she could not live up to her parents' expectations.

Aahana Kumra Reflecting On Her Grim Phase

The actress said she believes she was in bad company during that phase of her life.

Speaking about thoughts of ending her life, she told News18 Showsha, "It took a while. It's not like these things happen instantly. I had shut out my perspective on the outside world at that time. I put my blinkers on, kept my head down and chin up, and told myself to keep working. I think it's my work that has kept me afloat."

What Led To Such Thoughts

The Lipstick Under My Burkha actress also revealed that it was a series of rejections that made her consider giving up on life altogether.

Aahana added that she is in a better position today to deal with such situations: "There have been many, many rejections where people have turned around and said no. The phrase 'not fit' would come up every once in a while. Today, I can say that it's fine. And I know that there will be more rejections."

She also said having a "Plan B" helped her come out of such thoughts.

She said, "I now feel that somewhere within me, I always had that idea that if one thing doesn't work, something else will. I can't suck at everything. There had to be something I was good at."

"Today, I can say that I always knew that I'm a good actor. Even now, there's a dearth of opportunities. The roles being offered to me are not good enough, and the filmmakers I want to work with aren't working with me. But I know that something else will definitely work out for me," concluded Aahana.

In A Nutshell

Aahana Kumra recently opened up about a tough phase in her career when she was consumed by suicidal thoughts. She also said that all she has learnt is about not giving up - "be it on yourself, your work or your life."