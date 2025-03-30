Aahana Kumra In A Printed Swimsuit Has Got The Summer Style Memo Right

Aahana Kumra is gearing up for a super stylish summer and her Instagram is proof enough.

The actress is in "summer state of mind" and we are truly impressed.

Also Read: Aahana Kumra's Version Of "Thirst Trap Thursday" Came In A Multicoloured Striped Swim Set On A Sunny Day

In her latest Instagram post, the actress posted an array of pictures from her pool day and of course, they were a lesson in doing summer fashion right. Aahana posed happily in a chic printed swimsuit that was a solid take on chic summer style.

Her strappy swimsuit looked chic with micro prints all over it. She elevated her attire with a hat that simply added to her cool yet statement-making look. Dewy makeup, pink-tinted cheeks and lips were perfect to round off her poolside look. If you are looking for some summer inspiration, Aahana's style will truly inspire you to level up your fashion game.

Also Read: Aahana Kumra's Summer Days In Maldives Look More Chic In An Aqua Blue Cutout Swimsuit