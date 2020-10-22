A Walk To Remember, Featuring Priyanka Chopra And Graffiti That Caught Her Attention

Priyanka Chopra with her pet Diana. (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is going places (literally). The actress shared a picture of herself along with her pet Diana and she initially stated that the picture happens to be from "somewhere in Europe." However, she later changed the location to Germany in her Instagram post. Priyanka's OOTD was in perfect contrast to the vibrant graffiti that she was posing in front of. She can be seen dressed in white separates and a black mask in the picture. To her final look, Priyanka added a black cap, white footwear and bright red gloves. Priyanka captioned the post: "Everything will be ok." She added the hashtag #IssaVibe.

Priyanka Chopra's next project is a Netflix's adaptation of Aaravind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Sharing an update, the actress wrote: "In The White Tiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business and then... Life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy."

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects also include We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling. The actress also signed Amazon's Citadel and Sangeet Project.

Besides films, Priyanka Chopra also co-produced Amazon Prime Video's Evil Eye . She also unveiled the cover of her memoir titled Unfinished, which she began writing in the year 2018. Priyanka Chopra was in quarantine with husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles for the longest time.