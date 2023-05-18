A Troll Said Padma Lakshmi Had 'Fat Arms.' So She Did This

Padma Lakshmi in a still from the video.(courtesy: padmalakshmi)

Trolls should have known better than trolling Padma Lakshmi or anyone for that matter. The supermodel-chef, on Thursday, posted a video, in which she says, "Somebody commented yesterday on my Instagram that I had fat arms and I should lift weight." She was asked, "Do you have anything to say to them?" She simply replied by lifting a finger. She added the hashtags #bodypositivity and #clapback. In the comments, Drew Barrymore wrote, "ahhahahahhahhahhahahah." Another comment read, "They must have blurred vision or something." A third read, "Clap back, Sister! I want to jump through my phone and say to them, "I'm sorry, you were just rocking a bikini in Sports Illusrated at 52? I don't think so!" You're gorgeous, Padma. Every bit of you."

Another comment read, "The energy and confidence we all need! btw did they see your damn SI spread? Come 'on now." Another one read, "Imagine telling one of the most beautiful women in existence that she's somehow not doing it right. honestly, imagine telling any woman that. this is why we can't have nice things."

See Padma Lakshmi's post here:

Padma Lakshmi, 52, and rocking the red carpet like this. "Honestly? One of the best nights of my life! I met so many people I admire and was seated at the most fun table- it was an embarrassment of female riches," she captioned the post from Time100 event.

Padma Lakshmi is a woman of many hats. Best-known for hosting and judging popular food reality show Top Chef, she has written books like Easy Exotic And Tangy, Tart, Hot And Sweet. She is also an activist and a model. She also hosted the Hulu documentary series Taste The Nation.