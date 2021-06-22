What Happens When A Top Chef Works Out At The Gym? Padma Lakshmi Would Know

Padma Lakshmi in a still from the video. (courtesy padmalakshmi)

Highlights Padma Lakshmi shared a video from her gym on Instagram

"Back in the gym," she wrote

Erica Banks's popular track 'Buss It' plays in the backdrop

Padma Lakshmi hit the gym and her fans are inspired. The model-chef posted a video, in which she can be seen doing some hard core workout. She can be seen doing squats. She can also be seen exercising with resistant bands as Erica Banks' popular track Buss It plays in the backdrop. Simply put, her workout routine is not for the faint-hearted. "Back in the gym," read the text in her video. The comments section was full of remarks from fans. "If I repeat all of this myself will I look that amazing in that beautiful white suit you rocked?" commented an Instagram user. "I was gonna ask you what your fitness routine was! Thank you," added another. "Workout goals. Get it queen," read another comment. "Ok, ok, ok I see you Padma," wrote another fan.

Padma Lakshmi, in the video can be seen dressed in a black crop top by Alo. She wore it with a pair of matching track pants and had her hair styled in a ponytail. See Padma Lakshmi's post here:

About the aforementioned pantsuit look, Padma Lakshmi wore a Christian Siriano suit covered in crystals and accessorised it with a shimmery clutch at this year's Billboard Music Awards, where she introduced the K-pop band BTS. She was perfection personified. "Feeling myself in this Christian Siriano suit! En route to meet BTS," she wrote.

Check out her look here:

Padma Lakshmi is a woman of many hats. Best-known for hosting and judging popular food reality show Top Chef, she has written books like Easy Exotic And Tangy, Tart, Hot And Sweet. She is also an activist and a model.