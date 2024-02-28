A Tour Of Ananya Panday's Stunning Mumbai Home, Designed By Gauri Khan

A glimpse of Anaya's house. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday gave a tour of her stunning Mumbai apartment in a video for Architectural Digest India. Ananya also posted photos of her 1,100-square-foot apartment, which has been designed by Gauri Khan. Ananya Panday described her home in three words: "girly, centering and light." Ananya Panday shared glimpses of her home which boasts of a muted colour palette, comprising natural light, indoor plants. We also got a glimpse of her living room, her walk-in closet, the dressing area and a balcony overlooking trees. Speaking of Gauri Khan designing her space, Ananya said in the video, "Having Gauri Khan do my house was very, very, very special to me because she is like family to me. I have grown up around her and she just got it. I could not have asked for anything better honestly."

Check out Ananya Panday's home tour video:

Ananya Panday told Architectural Digest India, "I wanted people to walk in and be like, we imagined your house to be exactly like this; an extension of my personality." Here's another glimpse of Ananya Panday's home:

Last year, Ananya Panday thanked Gauri Khan for designing her home and she wrote, "My first home...my dream home. Thank you Gauri Khan no one could have understood exactly what I wanted better than you and made it so so so special for me. You're the best, love you."

On Dhanteras last year, Ananya Panday shared pictures of her new home and she wrote on Instagram, "My own home! Need all your love and good vibes! To new beginnings...Happy Dhanteras."

In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki Koechlin. Her upcoming projects include Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will next be seen in the show Call Me Bae.