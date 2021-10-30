'A Star In His Own Right': Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Puneeth Rajkumar

A photo of Puneeth Rajkumar. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar died in Bengaluru on Friday morning. The 46-year-old actor was taken to the Vikram Hospital after he suffered a heart attack while working out in a gym. Puneeth Rajkumar was the son of legendary actor Rajkumar, who was close to the Bachchans. Hours after Puneeth's death, Amitabh Bachchan paid a tribute to him on his blog and on Twitter. Big B wrote about "two deaths of the near and dear" - one of them being the Kannada star. He wrote: "There have been two deaths of the near and dear since the morning and there is a grief that cannot be put in words...one of them... the news has been shocking...Puneet Rajkumar, the younger son of the legendary icon of Kannada cinema, RajKumar and a star in his own right, passed away today... he was just 46 years, and this has put all of us in great shock...the family of late RajKumar have ever been extremely close...My prayers condolences."

In his tweet, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "A day of remorse and prayer .. two close to the family passed away today .. it is too dark."

Puneeth Rajkumar was one of the most loved and respected actors of the south film industry. On Friday, he donated his eyes like his father, who had himself pledged his entire family's eyes back in 1994, had in April 2006.

Actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa shared the news about the donation and tweeted: "While I was at hospital to see Appu Sir, a medical group came to remove his eyes in 6-hour window after death. Appu Sir - like Dr Rajkumar & Nimma Shivanna - donated his eyes," the actor tweeted and urged people to donate "following in their footsteps and in Appu Sir's memory."

The actor's final rites will happen at 6.30 pm at the Kanteerava studio in Bengaluru.

Puneeth Rajkumar was fondly called as "Appu" and "Power Star" by his fans and loved ones. He is survived by wife Ashwini Revanth and has two children.

