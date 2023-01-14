Alia Bhatt's No-Filter Selfie Is As Real As It Gets

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt kickstarted her Saturday on a relaxing note. The actress has shared a glimpse of her weekend morning. This time, Alia Bhatt gave us a sneak peek into her early skincare routine. She posted a sun-kissed picture of herself on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Morning slurp.” She also added an emoticon featuring a woman applying a face mask to her caption. Looking pretty as always, Alia is seen wearing a lime green T-shirt in the image that also offers us snippets of her house. Alia completed her no-makeup look with a lip tint. Take a look at her Stories here:

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted with their first child, little Raha, for the first time in Mumbai on Friday. The couple were twinning in black outfits and were also accompanied by Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt. Just a few days ago, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor met paparazzi and requested them to follow the "no-pictures policy” for their daughter Raha, who was born on November 6 last year.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. It will open in cinemas on April 28 this year.

Alia Bhatt gave back-to-back hits last year. She headlined Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, Brahmastra and was also seen in a special cameo in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR.

The actress will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, in which she will share screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.