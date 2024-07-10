A Rare Fam-Jam Pic Of Gulzar And Rakhee, Shared By Daughter Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar posted this photo. (courtesy: meghnagulzar)

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar delighted her Instafam by sharing an absolutely adorable photo her parents and film legends Rakhee and Gulzar. Sharing the fam-jam picture on Instagram, the filmmaker wrote, "Samose, chai aur baarish...Bliss! (Samosas, tea and rain...Bliss)." Actor Vikrant Massey posted heart and evil eye emojis in the comments section. Singer Rekha Bhardwaj wrote, "Mashallah."A fan commented on the post, "Chai and Gulzar Sahab - unparalleled." Another fan commented, "More power to the family! Keep Rocking Gulzars."

Check out Meghna Gulzar's post here:

Meghna Gulzar is known for directing critically acclaimed films like Talvar, Filhaal..., Just Married, Dus Kahaniyaan and Chhapaak. She also directed the 2018 hit Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. She directed the film Sam Bahadur last year, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fayima Sana Shaikh.

Gulzar began his career as a lyricist with the film Kabuliwala and since then has written the lyrics of several iconic songs. In a career spanning decades, Gulzar even directed several celebrated films such as Ijaazat, Aandh, Mausam, Khushboo, Parichay, Maachis, Koshish and Angoor. His last directorial was Hu Tu Tu in 1999.

Rakhee's iconic filmography includes Jeevan Mrityu, Aankhon Aankhon Mein, Daag: A Poem of Love, Tapasya, Kabhi Kabhie, Doosra Aadmi, Trishna, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Jurmana, Barsaat Ki Ek Raat, Shakti, Ram Lakhan, Baazigar, Border, Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love, Shubho Mahurat and ofcourse Karan Arjun. She will be next seen in the Bengali film Aamar Boss.