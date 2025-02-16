50 Years Of <i>Aandhi</i>: "I Called Her 'Sir', She Was Extremely Warm," Says Gulzar About Lead Actress Suchitra Sen

Aandhi directed by writer-lyricist-director Gulzar, was released in theatres on February 14, 1975. The film had the late Sanjeev Kapoor, and legendary Bengali actress Suchitra Sen in the lead.

The film completed 50 years, the day before yesterday. In an exclusive conversation with The Indian Express, Gulzar spoke about calling Suchitra Sen—'Sir.'

He shared, "I'll explain. During the shooting of Aandhi, she started calling me Sir. Everyone in Kolkata calls her Madam. Since I'm her junior, I requested her not to call me Sir. But she insisted and we always conversed in Bengali. So I called her Sir and she called me Sir."

Recalling fond memories of working with Suchitra Sen, Gulzar said, "Contrary to people's perceptions, she was an extremely warm and friendly person. Some of her best works were in Hindi, Hrishida's Musafir (1957), Asit Sen's Mamta (1966), and Raj Khosla's Bambai Ka Babu (1960). You may add my Aandhi to this list. I feel Uttam Kumar and Suchitra Sen were not given due recognition. I adored and respected her. But she had the right to choose her friends. Surely she was justified in keeping away from every Tom, Dick, and Harry. She's the only example of such quiet dignity in showbiz."

Speaking of how Gulzar convinced Suchitra Sen to be a part of Aandhi, he said that Aandhi was one of her rare Hindi films. Another film was Asit Sen's Mamta.

Gulzar further revealed that he had gone to Suchitra Sen with another script for producer Sohanlal Kanwar. But as she insisted on making some changes in the script, Gulzar refused and left.

Three years later when he visited her in Kolkata, with the script of Aandhi, the actress said, "This time I won't make any suggestions."

Gulzar shared how the actress had reacted to the script of Aandhi, he said, "She loved the story of Aandhi and she offered me cold milk. That remained a ritual between us. We were all outdoors on the outskirts of Bangalore. Rakhee (Gulzar's wife) was also there. I have photographs of my daughter Meghna on Suchitra Sen's lap. Her daughter Moon Moon was a child then. It was an experience of a lifetime to work with her."

He concluded, "After the film was complete, I couldn't go to Kolkata and not visit her. During her final years, she spent most of her time at the Aurobindo Ashram in Pondicherry. She lived in seclusion."