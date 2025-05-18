How Hyderabad Building Turned Into Gas Chamber As Fire Raged

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. 17 family members, including eight children, died in the Hyderabad fire Gulzar House, where the fire broke out, had only one narrow entry point Victims likely died due to smoke inhalation with no burn injuries reported

The death of 17 members of a family, including eight children, in a massive fire has left people shocked in Hyderabad. The fire broke out at the 'Gulzar House' building, less than 100 metres from the iconic Charminar, this morning due to a short circuit.

What turned into a tragedy was meant to be a family gathering during the summer break at schools and colleges. Among the casualties were visiting relatives - four daughters of the resident and their children.

On Sunday morning, when the fire erupted, they had little or no chance of escape. The building had only one entry point. The windows were closed, probably due to the use of air conditioners. With no outlet for the smoke, the building turned into a gas chamber.

Inhaling toxic smoke from the fire is suspected to have made those inside unconscious within minutes. The victims died due to smoke inhalation, and nobody had burn injuries, said Y Naggi Reddy, Director General of Telangana Disaster Response and Fire Services.

The police also blamed the single narrow entrance to the building for such a large number of deaths. Sneha Mehra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, said they had to break in and make another entry point for the firefighters to enter.

"Another entry point was created, and firefighters entered from there. Most of the people inside were unconscious. These are old establishments with some new construction. Only one narrow path leads to the area where the fire happened," said the DCP.

Asaduddin Owaisi, the MP from Hyderabad, said some residents had shut the door from inside.

At least 11 fire engines, along with a firefighting robot and dozens of fire personnel, were deployed for the rescue operation.

Some locals claimed the fire engines had run out of water, but a senior fire official said there was no shortage. "Every fire engine has 4,500 litres of water; the rest is arranged by the corporation," said Mr Reddy, highlighting the need for fire and smoke alarms.

Some shopkeepers in the area have also blamed sharp voltage fluctuations for the fire. Gulzar House houses several pearl shops on its ground floor. Shyam Sunder Agarwal, secretary of the Hyderabad and Secunderabad Pearls Association, said three fire incidents have occurred in a week, and called on authorities to ensure the safety of the locals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy have expressed shock over the tragedy and announced financial assistance for the victims' families.