Ponniyin Selvan: A Round-Up Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha's Style

Mani Ratnam's much-awaited magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan has finally opened in theatres. The film, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's iconic five-part novel titled Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni), is set against the rise of the Chola dynasty. It stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others. Until today, the stars were busy putting their most fashionable foot forward for promotional duties. From Delhi and Mumbai to Chennai and Hyderabad, team Ponniyin Selvan weaved their magic across India. Beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked mesmerising at each event. For the pre-release gathering in Mumbai, the 48-year-old actress picked an embroidered ivory Anarkali suit by Manish Malhotra. She kept the make-up minimal and completed her look with a gold ring and statement earrings.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made heads turn in a Manish Malhotra kallidar kurta combo. The red traditional outfit had embroidery with golden thread on its border. Aishwarya picked a gold necklace, matching earrings and bangles along with golden stilettos to go with her attire.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, for the Delhi promotional event, picked a navy blue kallidar kurta set with hand embroidery. She paired up her outfit with pearl earrings, a bangle and rings.

Trisha Krishnan's fashion game has also been on point. For Ponniyin Selvan: I trailer launch event, she decided to go for a heavily embroidered pink saree, which she paired with pearl jhumkas and matthapatti.

Trisha Krishnan looked stunning in a maroon kanjivaram saree in these pictures. She kept the jewellery minimal and styled her hair with a flower garland.

Trisha Krishnan also picked the colour red for one of her promotion outings.

We loved Trisha Krishnan's handwoven chanderi saree.

Trisha Krishnan painted Bangalore burgundy when she attended an event in a JADE saree.

Let Trisha Krishnan teach you how to nail a sequin saree look:

Sobhita Dhulipala's love for saree was clearly visible during the promotions of PS-I.

Aishwarya Lekshmi added a dash of yellow, a little bit of blue and a pinch of red to PS-I promotion album.

