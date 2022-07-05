The 'Vibe': When You Enjoy Your Work As Much As Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma shared this stunning shot. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Thank you, Anushka Sharma, for blessing our feeds with some beautiful pictures from your “vibe” album. We are loving it, to say the least. The photos have brightened our screens. The pics are from one of her make-up sessions. And, we can safely say that she knows how to have fun at work. For her caption, Anushka wrote, “Vibe” and added a black heart emoji. Fans didn't waste much time and flooded the reply box with dozens of red hearts and fire emojis.

See Anushka Sharma's post here:

Anushka Sharma will be next seen on Chakda Xpress. The sports drama is based on the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. And, when the first schedule of the film was wrapped, Anushka shared a picture of a white ball with “It's a schedule wrap” written on it.

Anushka Sharma has kept her Instagram family updated by sharing BTS moments from the sets. Now, look at how the “last few days have been” for Anushka.

Anushka Sharma also shared a sneak peek from the table reading session. And, the video is all thing fun. The caption read, “Will strive to bring my all to the table.”

Anushka Sharma announced the project earlier this year. Along with a teaser, she wrote, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket.”

She added, “ At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women's cricket.”

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero.