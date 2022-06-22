Anushka Sharma Drops A Cute Comment On Virat Kohli's New Post

Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli. (courtesy: virat.kohli)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli know how to cheer each other amid their busy schedule. Recently, Virat Kohli shared a picture of himself from his practice session on his Instagram handle and captioned it as "Practice well. Stay happy". And in no time, his wife Anushka dropped an adorable comment on his post, leaving their fans thrilled. She wrote, "And stay cutie," followed by love-struck and heart emoticons. In the image, Virat is seen in his sports gear, smiling as someone clicks his picture.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently returned from their quick getaway to a tropical location with their daughter Vamika. Check out pictures from their vacation:

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma has kick-started the shooting of her upcoming sports drama Chakda Xpress, based on the life of Indian women cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress shared a video and two pictures from the sets and captioned it as "Back to where I belong...#ChakdaXpress #ShootBegins #ChakdaXpressDay1". Soon after she shared the post, Virat Kohli and Jhulan Goswami dropped heart and love-struck emoticons in the comment section.

Helmed by Prosit Roy, the film will release next year on February 2 on the OTT platform Netflix. Announcing the movie, Anushka Sharma shared a video and wrote a long note. She wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women's cricket."

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the movie Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.