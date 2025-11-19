A Khan-Tastic Inside Pic Featuring Salman, Sohail, Arpita From Salim Khan's 61st Wedding Anniversary Party

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan and Salma Khan celebrated 61st wedding anniversary on Monday night.

Salman, Sohail, Arpita, Sshura and other family members attended the celebrations. Salim Khan's wife Helen also joined the celebrations.

Arpita Khan shared some inside pictures from the celebrations. The big famjam picture features the couple Salim-Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura, Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma, Alvira Khan, her husband Atul Agnihotri and their daughter Alizeh. Sohail Khan's elder son Nirvaan was also a part of the grand family frame.

Salim Khan's Family Tree

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who gave Hindi cinema classics such as Sholay and Zanjeer, married Salma Khan (born Sushila Charak) in 1964. The couple share four children - Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Agnihotri - and have an adopted daughter, Arpita Khan.

Years later, Salim Khan crossed paths with celebrated Bollywood dancer-actress Helen. Their companionship gradually blossomed into love, leading to their marriage in 1981. However, the journey was not easy. Salim Khan has previously admitted that his relationship with Helen was an emotional accident, and he chose to be open with his family about it rather than let them learn through gossip columns.

What Salim Khan Told His Children Before Marrying Helen

In one of the episodes of the documentary Angry Young Men, Salim Khan was asked how he fell in love with Helen. He replied, "Pyaar toh aapne agar kiya hoga toh pata lagega (You will know if you have ever fallen in love)." He also shared how he broke the news to his children about his decision to marry Helen.

"I sat all the kids down and discussed it with them. I told them, 'You won't understand it now, but you will when you're older. I am in love with Helen aunty, and I know you can't love her as much as you love your mother, but I want the same respect for her,'" Salim Khan recalled.

Salim Khan, Helen, and Salma Khan are often seen together celebrating special family occasions and festivals.