A Dhadkan Moment On Super Dancer Set, All Thanks To Shilpa Shetty And Suniel Shetty

Shilpa Shetty and Suneil Shetty on the sets of Super Dancer. (Image courtesy: sonytvofficial)

Highlights A clip from the sets of the show have been doing rounds on the Internet

It features Shilpa and Suniel recreating a sequence from Dhadkan

Dhadkan also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role

If you loved the Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty's pair in the 2000 film Dhadkan, this story will make your day. How, you ask? Well, we chanced upon a video of the actors recreating their iconic song Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se from their film on the sets of dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. Recently, Suniel Shetty made an appearance as a guest on Super Dancer Chapter 4, which Shilpa Shetty co-judges with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. Now, a clip from the sets of the show has been doing rounds on the Internet. Reason? It features Shilpa and Suniel Shetty recreating their amazing chemistry to Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se.

In the clip, Shilpa Shetty looks pretty in a traditional yellow outfit while Suneil Shetty looks dashing in a black shirt and jeans.

Check out the aforementioned trending video from Super Dancer set here:

Dhadkan, directed by Dharmesh Darshan, released on August 11 in 2000 and also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. It showcased the love triangle between Akshay, Shilpa and Suniel Shetty

The film gave us several evergreen melodies like Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se, Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein, Dulhe Ka Sehra and Na Na Karte Pyar. Mahima Chaudhry, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan and Parmeet Sethi among others were also cast in the film.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. She will also be seen in Hungama 2, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash.