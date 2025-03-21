Sonakshi Sinha's Appreciation Post For Husband Zaheer Iqbal: "Since I Met This Guy..."

The most loved couple in town, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, have been treating their fans to a bunch of adorable pictures since tying the knot, and their latest post is a testament to their blissful married life.

On Thursday, Sonakshi posted a couple of selfies on Instagram and appreciated her husband.

She wrote, "A day without laughter, is a day wasted! Safe to say, I haven't wasted even one day since I met this guy...Last pic says it all... at least we have 2 good pictures in us before the giggles kick in. @iamzahero #husbandappreciationpost."

Aditi Rao Hydari and Manisha Koirala reacted to the post.

Aditi wrote, "Soooooooo byoot."

Manisha commented, "god bless you both".

Recently, Sonakshi shared a video of herself quietly getting ready in her makeup room. Later in the video, Zaheer enters the room and suddenly shouts, making the Lootera actress scream in surprise and fear.

Along with the video, Sonakshi added the caption, "The secret to my glowing skin."

Sonakshi married Zaheer on June 23 last year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The wedding was followed by a bash at Bastian, a popular Mumbai restaurant and event venue, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnizing their relationship. The couple recently marked their presence on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where they spilled the beans on their dating life.

The two starred together in the film Double XL in 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in Jatadhara, which marks her debut in the Telugu film industry.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)