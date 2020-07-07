A Day Before Neetu Kapoor's Birthday, Daughter Riddhima Shares Adorable Pics

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared this photo. (Image courtesy: riddhimakapoorsahniofficial )

On her mother Neetu Kapoor's birthday eve, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted several priceless pictures for the actress on social media on Tuesday. Neetu Kapoor will turn 62 on Wednesday. The photographs shared by Riddhima on her Instagram stories feature Neetu Kapoor posing with her daughter and her little granddaughter Samara. In one picture, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima and Samara can be seen clicking a selfie while basking in the sun, and in another, the actress can be seen adorably looking at the camera with her granddaughter. On one of the super cute pictures, Riddhima also wrote an equally adorable caption - "My Mommy's birthday eve" - with several heart emojis.

Screenshot of Riddhima's Instagram story.

Riddhima has been sharing many photographs of herself and Neetu Kapoor for quite some time. She also frequently treats her fans to numerous unseen throwback pictures of her dad Rishi Kapoor from their family album.

Recently, Riddhima, who currently appears to be with her family in Mumbai, gifted Neetu Kapoor a pup named Doodle. Both Neetu and Riddhima have been posting pictures of the fur baby on their social media accounts. The actress introduced Doodle to her fans with an adorable picture and this caption: "Can't thank Riddhima enough for this cute button Doodle." Take a look:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni travelled from Delhi to Mumbai in May to be with her mother after the death of her father Rishi Kapoor. The actor died on April 30 in Mumbai after battling cancer.