A <i>Coolie</i> Update: Shruti Haasan's De-Glam Look Steals The Spotlight

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie is making the buzz as the production house shared a bunch of BTS pictures on the filmmaker's birthday (March 14). The film boasts of a stellar cast including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR and Monisha Blessy. Amid all the pictures, Shruti Haasan's look caught the Internet's attention.

In the picture, Shruti Haasan wore a simple salwar-kameez. Her hair was neatly tied in a braid. Ditching heavy makup, Shruti let her natural glow do all the talking. In the BTS, Shruti Haasan can be seen talking to the director.

The other pictures feature Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj talking to the director.

The caption read, "Team #Coolie wishes the captain of the ship, @lokesh.kanagaraj a super happy birthday! Here are exclusive stills from the sets of #Coolie."

Take a look:

In March last year, Lokesh Kanagaraj unveiled the first-look poster of Coolie. The poster features a monochromatic image of Rajinikanth sporting a denim shirt. He is bound by a chain of wristwatches, which stand out in colour amidst the grayscale, with a conspicuous clock in the background. Sharing the poster on X (formerly known as Twitter), Lokesh Kanagaraj announced that the film's title will be unveiled on April 22. He wrote, "#Thalaivar171TitleReveal on April 22."

For the unversed, Anirudh Ravichander will once again collaborate with Rajinikanth for the project. Additionally, action choreographers Anbu-Arivu are on board. The film is being produced by Sun Pictures and is expected to release in 2025.

Coolie was officially announced back in September 2023. The tentative title was Thalaivar 171, marking Rajinikanth's 171 film. The film's new title was later released in April 2024.