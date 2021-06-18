A Bikini Challenge With A Clickbait Twist, Courtesy Nora Fatehi

Highlights
- Nora Fatehi shared an ROFL video on Instagram
- Nora's video cracked up Varun Dhawan
- Rhea Kapoor also cheered for Nora in the comments
Trust Nora Fatehi to turn any viral challenge into an ROFL one. Nora Fatehi, who is a brilliant dancer, recently signed up for an online challenge and made it her own. The challenge itself is pretty self-explanatory as it's called: "Show yourself in baggy clothes and then in a bikini." Nora Fatehi started the video with glimpses of herself in a baggy Balenciaga coat and then switched to her bikini avatar and it's probably not what you were expecting. "Showing myself in a bikini," Nora captioned her post, which garnered a lot of comments from her Instafam.
Varun Dhawan, who has co-starred with Nora Fatehi in Street Dancer 3D, dropped the LOL comment, which received over 2,000 'likes.' Rhea Kapoor also cheered for Nora Fatehi in the comments.
Here, take a look:
Nora Fatehi is also known for her signature sense of humour and often trends for adding hilarious twists to her videos. Here are some of them for a good laugh: "Available for bookings now," she captioned a video of her karaoke session.
In terms of work, Nora Fatehi is best known for her special dance performances in film - she's featured in songs in films such as Baahubali: The Beginning, Rocky Handsome, Satyameva Jayate, Kick 2, Stree, Street Dancer 3D and Marjaavaan.She's participated in reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. Nora Fatehi also appeared as a guest on the show Dance Deewane in place for Madhuri Dixit for a few episodes.