6 Big Films To Re-Release In Theatres, Among Them Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath And Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji

The wait is finally over. For every person out there, who missed the theatres, we have good news for you. 6 big Bollywood films are all set to hit the screens on Friday, which means, it's time for you to update your film calendars. The films that are set to release are late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and actress Sara Ali Khan's 2018 film Kedarnath, period drama Tanhaji, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, and Taapsee Pannu's Thappad. That's not it, thriller Malang starring Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, and the 2019 hit War, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will also open in theatres. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported on Wednesday morning.

In his tweet, Taran Adarsh wrote: "As cinemas ready to reopen their doors from this week onwards, the list of Hindi films scheduled for re-release this week is officially announced... Tanhaji, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Malang, Kedarnath, and Thappad. More films will be scheduled in coming days."

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh wrote: "The list of Hindi films re-releasing in cinemas keeps growing... In addition to the five titles mentioned earlier, there's a prominent addition to the list: War... More films will be scheduled in coming days."

The list of #Hindi films re-releasing in cinemas keeps growing... In addition to the five titles mentioned earlier [#Tanhaji, #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan, #Malang, #Kedarnath, #Thappad], there's a prominent addition to the list: #War... More films will be scheduled in coming days. pic.twitter.com/oEVrzGRqwT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the other big films such as Dil Bechara, Sadak 2, Shakuntala Devi, Khuda Haafiz, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Gulabo Sitabo, all of which are streaming across different OTT platforms, will not be releasing in theatres. "Important development... There was talk that films premiered on OTT platforms might release in cinemas... But leading multiplex chains (PVR, Inox, Carnival, Cinepolis ) decide not to screen these films," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

On October 15, theatres will reopen after seven months. All the cinema halls will have to follow the SOPs, which include one seat distance in theatres, 50 per cent capacity, wearing masks at all time, proper ventilation and air conditioner temperature settings at above 23 degrees Celsius. PM Narendra Modi biopic, starring Vivek Oberoi, which released last year, will also open in cinemas on October 15.