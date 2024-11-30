Blue Dragon Film Awards 2024: Jung Hae-In's Reaction After Winning Popular Star Award Is Crazy Viral

The 45th edition of the Blue Dragon Film Awards took place on Friday in Seoul. Jung Hae-in had a remarkable night, winning not one, but two prestigious awards. He secured the Popular Star Award and the Best Supporting Actor Award for his performance in Veteran 2. When the Popular Star Award was announced, Jung Hae-in was totally surprised. And now, his expression is going crazy viral across social media platforms. Initially, the actor appeared puzzled, but his face lit up with sheer joy as he realized he had won.

Jung Haein reacting to winning the Popular Star award at the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards. pic.twitter.com/kRof2bgWbG — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 29, 2024

“I'm happier than any other award, and my mouth is on my ears. Thank you to the fans who worked really hard to get this award. I think it's the popularity award that Veteran 2 receives. I'll do my best," Jung Hae-in said while accepting the award, as quoted by Sports Chosun.

While accepting the Best Supporting Actor award, Jung Hae-in thanked Veteran 2's director, Ryoo Seung-wan, for providing him with an excellent opportunity. "There were many fierce and difficult moments on the set, but thanks to Hwang Jung-min, I endured it. I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude. And I am also grateful to director Ryoo Seung-wan for giving me the opportunity to play Park Sun-woo and the staff who worked on the spot. I was born in the year of the dragon, but this year is the year of the dragon. I think I got a lot of good luck at the Blue Dragon Film Awards. I will do my best to receive the award in the next year of the dragon. Thank you very much," the actor said, as per the same publication.

Veteran 2 premiered in the midnight screenings section at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. It was released theatrically in September this year. The movie is headlined by Hwang Jung-min. The project also features Oh Dal-su, Oh Dae-hwan, Jang Yoon-ju, Kim Si-hoo and Jin Kyung in important roles.