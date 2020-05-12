42 Years Of Don: When Amitabh Bachchan Dedicated His Filmfare Award To The Film's Producer

Amitabh Bachchan with Nutan. (courtesy amitabhbachchan )

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan's impressive filmography comprises a never-ending list of hit films and the Chandra Barot-directed Don definitely counts as one of his finest performances. As the film clocked 42 years on Tuesday, Big B shared some of his favourite memories from the film on social media. The actor posted a throwback picture of himself along with late actress Nutan from the Filmfare Awards. Big B, who received a Filmfare Award for his performance in the film, dedicated his award to the film's producer Nariman Irani, who died in an accident. He called his wife on the stage and dedicated his award to Mr Irani. "42 years of Don.With Nutan ji Best Actor Filmfare for Don, produced by Nariman Irani, who passed away through a freak accident .. I dedicated the Award to his wife.. Called her on stage," wrote Big B.

In his blog entry, Big B shared interesting trivia from the sets of the film. He also revealed that the only mafia-based films that were "making a mark in film circles" in those days, were Francis Ford Coppola and Mario Puzo's The Godfather series, starring big names like Al Pacino, Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro (in The Godfather II). Big B wrote: "When Chandra and Salim-Javed announced the name of the film as Don, no distributor was willing to accept the title. They all thought it to be named after the Dawn underwear, a popular brand during those times. The film Godfather was just making a mark in film circles, the word Don was unknown till then."

Don starred Amitabh Bachchan in double roles - an underworld hotshot named Don, and his lookalike named Vijay. The film also starred Zeenat Aman, Pran, Iftekhar, Helen, Om Shivpuri, Satyen Kappu, Mac Mohan, Yusuf Khan and Pinchoo Kapoor, in key roles. Besides its iconic dialogues and impressive stars cast, the film's soundtracks were equally popular. Khaike Pan Banaraswala, Yeh Mera Dil, Yeh Hai Bombay Nagaria and Main Hoon Don certainly need no introduction.

Meanwhile, the 2019 thriller Badla, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, remains Amitabh Bachchan's last release. The actor has films like Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi, and the sports drama Jhund, in the pipeline.