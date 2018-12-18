3 Years Of Bajirao Mastani: Deepika Padukone Celebrates Mastani's 'Grace, Strength And Courage' With Throwback Pic

Deepika Padukone shared this photo (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Celebrating her grace, strength and courage," wrote Deepika Bajirao Mastani was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali Ranveer Singh starred opposite Deepika

Actress Deepika Padukone posted a picture of herself dressed as Mastani from the sets of Bajirao Mastani as the film completed three years today. The photo is a still from the song Deewani Mastani and she captioned it as, "Celebrating her grace, strength and courage... #3YearsOfMastani." Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2015 film Bajirao Mastani starred Ranveer Singh opposite Deepika Padukone. The actors got married recently in Italy. In Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer played the Maratha leader Peshwa Bajirao I, Deepika as his warrior queen Mastani and Priyanka Chopra as his first wife Kashibai. Bajirao Mastani was a blockbuster at the box office and reportedly earned over Rs 350 crore.

Here's the picture Deepika Padukone posted.

Bajirao Mastani won seven National Film Awards. At the Filmfare Awards, the film swept maximum trophies. Tanvi Azmi, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi and Milind Soman also played pivotal roles in Bajirao Mastani.

Bajirao Mastani was Deepika and Ranveer's second film together, after 2013's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Both the films were directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In 2018, Deepika and Ranveer co-starred in Mr Bhansali's "Padmaavat."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in the picturesque Lake Como in Italy in the presence of their respective families and close friends. On November 14, they took their wedding vows in a Konkani ceremony and on November 15, they married as per Sindhu rituals. The couple hosted three wedding receptions in India.

On the work front, Ranveer is currently busy with the promotions of Simmba, opposite Sara Ali Khan. Rohit Shetty's Simmba releases on December 28. Meanwhile, Deepika has signed for a film on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, to be directed by Meghna Gulzar.