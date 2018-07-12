A still from the film Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi (Courtesy anupampkher)

Highlights "It is one of my most favourite films," Anupam Kher wrote "Pooja Bhatt and Aamir Khan were a delight to work with," Mr Kher added Pooja Bhatt retweeted the post shared by Anupam Kher

27 Years Of Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi: After Pooja bhatt, Anupam Kher Shares Throwback Pics Caption: A still from the film Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi Excerpt: Anupam Kher wrote about his experience of working with Pooja Bhatt and Aamir Khan in his post Highlights: "It is one of my most favourite films," Anupam Kher wrote "Pooja Bhatt and Aamir Khan were a delight to work with," Mr Kher added Pooja Bhatt retweeted the post shared by Anupam Kher Actors Pooja Bhatt and Anupam Kher, who co-starred in Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, are celebrating 27 years of the film by sharing throwback photos. Poooja Bhatt has been treating fans with nice stills from Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahiand today, Anupam Kher , who played her, wrote about his experience of working the actress and Aamir Khan, the lead of the film. "It is one of my most favourite films. Pooja beti bhaag ja! Main duniya ka pehela baap hoon jo apni beti ko shaadi ke mandap se bhagne ke liye keh raha hoon. This iconic dialogue was improvised on the spot by me which Mahesh Bhatt saab and later the audiences loved. Pooja Bhatt and Aamir Khan were a delight to work with."

Pooja Bhatt debuted in 1990 film Daddy, co-starring Anupam Kher and it was loosely based on her father Mahesh Bhatt's battle with alcoholism. Mahesh Bhatt was also the director Daddy. Pooja Bhatt retweeted the post shared by Anupam Kher on Twitter and wrote: "And you were and remain the best Daddy on screen Anupam Kher."

And you were and remain the best 'Daddy' on screen @AnupamPKherhttps://t.co/Mcd4rrEw6u — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 12, 2018

Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi was Pooja Bhatt's second film, which had released in 1991. The film directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt was successful at the box office and paved the actress' career in the industry. Pooja on her Instagram handle shared a behind-the-scenes photo, which featured her father and co-star Aamir Khan. She captioned it: "Men at work! My father and Aamir between takes at the glorious Nawanagar palace in Ooty while we were shooting the song Dulhan tu,Dulha mein ban jaunga."

| She shared another still from the film featuring Aamir Khan and herself.

Pooja Bhatt also shared a set of photos with her Instafam on Wednesday. "Looking at these photos today makes my entire being sing with memory... Guess am going to bombard you'll with my favourite ones and the ones I manage to salvage in the next 24 Hrs... so hold my hand, take my lead and walk down memory lane with me," she wrote. The first set of pictures depicts an iconic scene from the film's title track, featuring Pooja and Aamir. After that Pooja shared pictures from the filming of the song Galyan Sakli Sonyachi, for which Pooja Bhatt wore the "traditional Nauvari saree for the first time,"read her Instagram post.

Pooja Bhatt was among the top actresses in the Nineties and had acted in films like Zakhm, Chahat and Sir. Pooja turned a director with Paap starring John Abraham and Udita Goswami, which released in 2003 and went on to direct Jism 2 starring Sunny Leone.