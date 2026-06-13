25 Years Ago, Aamir Khan And Sunny Deol Clashed At Box Office. In 2026, They Unite For <i>Batwara 1947</i>

Picture this: it's June 2001. There are no fan wars on social media, no opening-day collection trackers flooding timelines and no carefully spaced release calendars designed to avoid competition.

Instead, two of Bollywood's biggest stars walk into theatres on the very same day with two different films.

On one screen, Aamir Khan is leading a group of villagers into a make-or-break cricket match against the British. On another, Sunny Deol is crossing borders for love and roaring patriotic dialogues.

The films were Lagaan and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and what followed was not a battle that produced a winner and a loser, but a rare box-office miracle that gave Hindi cinema two all-time classics.

Twenty-five years later, the clash remains unmatched. While most big-ticket films today avoid releasing against each other, Lagaan and Gadar proved that when audiences truly connect with stories, there is room for more than one blockbuster. And on August 14, the eve of Independence Day, Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol join forces for the first time in Batwara 1947, another film that shines a light on the Partition.

Two Films That Couldn't Have Been More Different

Released on June 15, 2001, Lagaan and Gadar represented two completely different worlds.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan was an ambitious period drama set in colonial India. The film followed Bhuvan, a fearless villager who challenges British officers to a cricket match in a desperate attempt to free his people from crushing taxes. With a runtime of nearly three hours and forty minutes, the project was considered a major gamble.

For Aamir Khan, who was also producing the film, the stakes could not have been higher.

Meanwhile, Anil Sharma's Gadar was set during the partition time. It told the story of Tara Singh, a truck driver who risks everything to reunite with his wife Sakina after they are separated by political turmoil.

If Lagaan was the underdog story of a village fighting oppression, Gadar was an emotional rollercoaster that connected instantly with audiences across the country.

Not The First Aamir-Sunny Showdown

Interestingly, Lagaan vs Gadar wasn't the first box-office clash between Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol.

Back in 1990, Aamir's Dil and Sunny's Ghayal released on the same day and both emerged successful. Six years later, the stars once again found themselves competing when Raja Hindustani and Ghatak arrived around the same period.

By 2001, audiences had already seen the two actors survive major clashes.

Success Of The Two Films

When the two films were released, people thought that one would eventually overshadow the other. Instead, both flourished.

According to Sacnilk, Gadar grossed Rs 132.60 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest Hindi blockbusters of its time.

Lagaan, meanwhile, built a different kind of legacy. While its commercial numbers were comparatively lower, the film earned immense praise from critics and audiences alike.

According to Sacnilk, it collected Rs 58.05 crore worldwide.

The film went on to secure an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film and introduced international audiences to a fresh form of Indian storytelling.

Sunny Deol On Lagaan Vs Gadar

Years later, Sunny Deol opened up about the comparisons between the two films during an interview with ETimes.

"Gadar did 100 crore plus, while Lagaan did much less. I don't understand why people compare, whether it's from the business or the likability point. Gadar didn't have the perception; people thought it was a masala film. On the other hand, people thought Lagaan was classic, etc. The so-called people who talk about films had run down Gadar completely. It went on to become a people's film, and they loved it. At award shows, I remember that they made a spoof of Gadar, but we weren't bothered by it. It has happened with some of my other films too, like Ghayal and Dil [another Aamir Khan film], which clashed. There is no comparison, but people like to do it. What I am trying to say is that jo film zyada acchi hoti hai phir bhi aap usko doosre films ke barabari mein le aatey ho. Jis cheez ki barabari nahin hai, mat karo."

Aamir Khan On Lagaan Vs Gadar

Aamir Khan has also looked back fondly on the clash and the success of Gadar.

Speaking during a special media interaction celebrating Lagaan's 20th anniversary, the actor said, "I believe that two or more films releasing on the same day will still do good if they are well-made. Sunny Deol and I have a history. Dil and Ghayal released the same day and they did well. Gadar and Lagaan did well. Sunny also had a film around the release of Raja Hindustani, I do not remember the name."

He further added, "So I told Ashu (Ashutosh Gowariker) 'be prepared for a good film, Gadar will be good'. The producer had met me once and he had told me the outline, so I knew it would be a good film. I was prepared for Gadar to be a good film. What I was not prepared for, was the monster of a film that it was. People would travel in trucks for the film. Gadar was at least three times, if not four times, bigger than Lagaan. Gadar was a tsunami. If Lagaan was even one percent less of a film, we would not have stood a chance anywhere. It is good that both films did good and received all the love. Lagaan may not have done great business, but it received a lot of love."

A Clash That Became A Celebration

Twenty-five years later, Lagaan and Gadar continue to occupy a special place in Bollywood history.

One movie won global recognition and earned a place among India's finest films.

The other became a cult classic that shattered box-office records and turned its lead character into a legend. So much so that a sequel was made in 2023, which also became a massive success.

Most box-office clashes are remembered for who won. This one is remembered because nobody lost.

In a few weeks, all eyes will be on Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947.

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