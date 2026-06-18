<i>Lagaan</i> Actor Suhasini Mulay Found Love At 60 On Facebook: 'Hadn't Found The Right Match Until Then'

Suhasini Mulay of Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar fame has found love at 60, in a scientist she met on Facebook. The actor refused to settle all those years because she did not find a man who truly understood what equality meant. She also revealed in one of her conversations that she was looking for someone who wasn't very religious or judgemental about people with different lifestyles.

What's Happening

On Suhana Safar, Suhasini revealed, "I married for the first time at the age of 60. Until then, I hadn't found the right match. My husband is a very well-known scientist. When he talks about science, I don't understand a thing, but he is a wonderful human being."

The story is a lot more interesting than you might imagine. According to Suhasini, who revealed this on actor Sulekha Talwalkar's YouTube channel, she joined Facebook after being urged to do so by a co-star. The intention was to find work opportunities.

But then came a suggestion of a profile that caught her attention.

Suhasini shared, "I saw Atul's profile and thought, 'Physicists are on Facebook too?' He was working on the Large Hadron Collider. Since I have always been interested in science, I sent him a message asking, 'What is LHC?'"

Eventually they started exchanging emails and he said that he was looking for a life partner.

She continued, "He never directly proposed anything, but he hinted at it. When I realised he was looking for someone, I laughed to myself. I thought, 'When I couldn't find the right person in 60 years, how am I suddenly going to find him now?'"

Advice From Suhasini's friend

It is not uncommon to come across fake profiles on social media.

Speaking of what her friend said when Atul asked Suhasini for her phone number, she shared, "My friend told me that at this age, the options only become fewer. Don't shut the door before you've even opened it. If you don't like him, you can always move on. There's no harm in trying. When Atul asked for my number, I told him, 'Good girls don't give their phone numbers to strangers.' On the internet, it's not about who you meet; it's about what you meet. People create fake profiles all the time."

She went so far as to match his Facebook information with that of the organisation he worked at, and everything matched. Her friend even asked her, having stayed alone all her life, what's stopping her now?

She also revealed how Atul and she were supposed to meet earlier, but it did not happen until Diwali, and even then she arrived late on purpose.

She shared, "I wanted to make sure he actually looked like the person in the photographs before meeting him."

Getting Married And Telling Her Mother

Suhasini shared, "We met at the end of November and spoke extensively. By January 16, we were married. Once we had made the decision, there was no point waiting."

The actress explained that when she told her mother she had found someone, her mother could not believe it.

"She called back again just to confirm what she had heard. Eventually, she told her daughter, "You've found an intelligent man," added Suhasini.

What impressed Suhasini's mother was when she asked Atul why he wanted to marry at 60.

Suhasini revealed, "He said, 'Suhasini has lived alone all her life and can continue to do so. I can continue to live alone as well. But I want to give happiness a chance. If it doesn't work out, we will simply admit we made a mistake.'"

Speaking of how funny it was when they went to register their marriage, Suhasini shared, "When we went to register our marriage, the official assumed I had come to collect an old marriage certificate." The official asked them, "You and uncle?" And that cracked up the couple.

She concluded by saying that the judgments that came her way for marrying at 60 were no different to those she faced when she did not marry when she was younger. She explained the downside of being a celebrity.

Suhasini said, "When you're a celebrity, people think they have the right to judge every decision you make. When I was 26, my mother asked if I wanted to get married. I said no. She respected my decision but warned me that I was choosing a difficult path."

Suhasini and Atul have now been married for 15 years.

About Suhasini

Suhasini Mulay is a five-time National Award winning actress who has carved her niche in parallel cinema and Bollywood. She debuted in Mrinal Sen's classic Bhuvan Shome (1969), when she was just 18. The actress has also worked as an assistant director to Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen.

She has produced over 60 documentaries, An Indian Story, Bhopal: Beyond Genocide, Chithi, and Official Art Form won National awards.

She won a National Awar for Best Supporting actress for Gulzar's 1999 film Hu Tu Tu

In Hindi she is remembered for her powerful performances in Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar, Dil Chahta Hai, and Lagaan.

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