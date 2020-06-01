2 Years Of Veere Di Wedding: Rhea Kapoor Celebrates With A Picture Collage Of Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor And Others

Rhea Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy rheakapoor)

Highlights Rhea shared a picture collage of Sonam, Kareena, Swara and Shikha

"Can hardly wait for the next chapter," wrote Rhea

"Breaking barriers and winning hearts," wrote Anil Kapoor

As the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding clocked two years on Monday, co-producer Rhea Kapoor shared a picture collage of the cast of the film on her Instagram profile. The picture collage features, Rhea's sister Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Sharing the picture of the cast, Rhea captioned it with a note for the film: "Happy veere day. Veere Di Wedding. We laughed, we cried, we fell in love and pissed a lot of people off. It was everything I could've hoped for. Here's to lifelong friendships and growing into your guts. Can hardly wait for the next chapter." She also added the hashtag "2 years of Veere Di Wedding" to her post. Take a look:

Within minutes of posting, Rhea's picture was flooded with comments from her friends and fans. Reacting to the picture, Shikha Talsania dropped a heart emoticon.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding traced the lives of four girls, played by Sonam, Kareena, Shikha and Swara. The girls, who have been best friends since childhood, unite for the wedding of Kalindi, played by Kareena Kapoor. As Kalindi's wedding gets cancelled, the girls go for a trip to Thailand and reconnect with each other again.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor shared a picture collage of Veere Di Wedding's cast and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero on his Instagram story and wrote a warm note for Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan. He wrote, "Celebrating 2 years of Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. One received great commercial and theatrical success and the other created a massive cult following digitally. Breaking barriers and winning hearts. So proud of all three of you."

Veere Di Wedding had a clash at the box-office with Vikramaditya Motwane's film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero starring Harshvardhan Kapoor. Harshvardhan's film couldn't perform well at the box office, while Veere Di Wedding earned over Rs 250 crore worldwide and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films featuring female protagonists.

Veere Di Wedding was Rhea Kapoor's third production venture after Aisha and Khoobsurat.