10 Years Of <i>Dum Laga Ke Haisha</i>: "A Decade Of Dreams," Says Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar made an impressive debut, 10 years ago, when her film Dum Laga Ke Haisha was released in theatres. She was seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. This also marks 10 years of Bhumi Pednekar, a milestone indeed.

Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram, to share a heartfelt post, to celebrate the occasion.

The post read, "A decade of dreams, hard work, and the most incredible journey as an actor! As I celebrate 10 years in cinema, my heart is filled with gratitude for every person who has been a part of this journey—my family, friends, mentors, filmmakers, co-actors, and the incredible teams that have worked tirelessly behind the scenes."

She further added, "To my audience, my fans—you are my biggest strength. Your love, support, and belief in me have shaped my journey in ways I can't even put into words. Every film, every role, every challenge has been worth it because of you."

Bhumi concluded, "Here's to the next decade—more stories, more growth, and more magic! Thank you from the bottom of my heart. #10yearsof Bhumi #10YearsToDumLagaKeHaisha."

She had also shared a series of pictures in her stories.

The caption read, #10YearsToDumLagaKeHaisha, AYUSHMANN KHURRANA 10 years ago, I watched Dum laga ke Haisha for the 1st time. Full of nerves, an emotional mess cause I couldn't believe I was in a film. I was there watching my childhood dream come alive."

She continued, "And 10 years later, I watched it all over again in a theatre with people I love and those that love the film and my heart was is so full. I couldn't have asked for a better way to enter the films. My dearest @ayushmannk. Thank you for being the best co-actor/friend. You are so so special as Prem. Couldn't have done it without you."

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar's latest release was Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.