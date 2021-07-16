10 Songs Of Katrina Kaif That Will Make You Fall In Love With Her All Over Again

Happy Birthday, Katrina Kaif. In a still from Chikni Chameli

Bollywood's Barbie Doll turns 38 today and does she look a day older? Not at all. Katrina Kaif, the one who lifted her Bollywood career from her heydays with Namaste London to her celebrated roles in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Jagga Jasoos, has kept us mesmerised throughout her career. Katrina has stunned us with her modelling and acting prowess. But has never failed to catch our eyes is her fantabulous skills as a dancer. Katrina has proved time and again that she can mould herself to any dance form required for a film and on her birthday we have curated seven of her best dance hits in Bollywood.

1) Kamli (Dhoom 3)

This dance number came with a bang while we were already excited about Aamir Khan's Dhoom 3. Katrina amazed us with her energetic dance and aerial performance.

2) Sheila Ki Jawani (Tees Maar Khan)

None of us can forget this 2010 Bollywood sensation. Katrina was not only tempting but also had a hint of playfulness in the dance.

3) Chikni Chameli (Agneepath)

Two things about this movie are unforgettable: the film itself and this dance number by Katty Kay. She pulled off this Marathi-styled item song flawlessly and no wonder we couldn't take our eyes off her.

4) Pashmina (Fitoor)

Katrina was a dreamy figure in this tranquil song that saw her moving in contemporary ballet steps. Co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor proved himself a fitting dance partner in this moving number.

5) Ishq Dance (Jab Tak Hai Jaan)

The Ishq Shava song and the Ishq dance knocked us out with Katrina's oh-so-perfect moves and her gruelling energy. She gave a power-packed performance in the film.

6) Mashallah (Ek Tha Tiger)

We are definitely not missing out on her belly dance. Katrina's performance in this Sajid-Wajid song was a popular hit and we mused it for a long time.

7) Zara Zara Touch Me (Race)

This number from 2008 for the first time stupefied us into a daze. How could someone dance so beautifully with those alluring moves?

8) Malang (Dhoom 3)

Katrina was the princess right out of our dreams in her shimmery outfits and graceful aerial stunts.

9) Husn Parcham (Zero)

This number from the actress sent our hearts throbbing as we watched her slaying the alluring role.

10) Kala Chasma (Baar Baar Dekho)

This desi fusion was a peppy number and Katrina brought the right amount of quirk and playfulness into it.

Let us know which of these songs stand out to you. Happy Birthday, Katrina.