10 On 10 If You Can Identify This Actress

She made her Bollywood debut in 2005

Highlights That's Tanushree Dutta, folks She posed for the cameras with a victory sign Her sister Ishita is also an actress

On Sunday, flashbulbs popped at one actress at the Mumbai airport, who returned to India from the US after two years. If you are following Instagram closely, you might have guessed by now whom we are talking about. 10 on 10 if your answer is Tanushree Dutta. The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress was photographed at the airport in a blue top and black jeggings and navigated her way till the airport exit alone with a smile. She stopped in between to pose for the cameras and showed a victory sign. Tanushree Dutta, 34, made her debut with 2005 film Aashiq Banaya Aapne, starring Emraan Hashmi and Sonu Sood.

Here are pictures of Tanushree Dutta at the airport.

Hello there, Tanushree Dutta (long time no see).

From the flight, Tanushree posted two pictures of herself, in which she mentioned about coming to Mumbai after two years. "Nervous and excited," she added.

Will miss USA...be back soooon!!! A post shared by Tanushree Dutta (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial) on Jul 21, 2018 at 8:46am PDT

Several comments asking her about a possible comeback have been posted. One fan asked Tanushree to make a comeback with Aashiq Banaya Aapne sequel. "Please make a comeback with Aashiq Banaya Aapne sequel. Was a big fan of yours during those days" and "what a pleasure to see you after a long time" have been written.

Just last month, her sister Ishita, also an actress, shared this photo with Tanushree.

I miss u @iamtanushreeduttaofficial A post shared by Ishita Dutta Sheth (@ishidutta) on Jun 1, 2018 at 12:35pm PDT

On Tanushree's birthday, Ishita posted this.

Ishita Dutta is married to actor Vatsal Sheth. She is known for her role in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam.

Tanushree Dutta was crowned Miss India in 2003. Her debut film Aashiq Banaya Aapne was a hit at the box office. She later followed it up with films such as Chocolate, Raqeeb, Dhol, Risk and Good Boy, Bad Boy. Tanushree Dutta has not made any screen appearance after 2010's Apartment, her last Hindi film.