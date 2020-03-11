10/10 If You Can Guess The Celeb Under The Mask

This image was shared on Instagram (courtesy Instagram)

Amidst the novel coronavirus outbreak, a certain supermodel was spotted in a hazmat suit at Los Angeles' Tom Bradley International Terminal recently. And it's none other than Naomi Campbell, who often posts about her extensive travel rituals involving anti-bacterial wipes. The 49-year-old model shared a few pictures on her social media accounts, in which she can be seen wearing a white hazmat suit while at the airport and accessorised with transparent glasses, pink latex gloves and what looks like a surgical mask. "Safety First NEXT LEVEL (sic)," Naomi Campbell captioned her post. It appears that the idea of a hazmat suit for her "next level" safety measure against coronavirus was shared by her fellow supermodel Linda Evangelista, who wrote: "You're welcome" in the comments section on Instagram.

Naomi Campbell, who once shared an elaborate video of her pre-flight procedure on YouTube, promised something similar to her fans: "Full video coming on my YouTube soon." Take a look at her tweet first. In one of the pictures, Naomi Campbell can also be seen carrying what appears to be a transparent plastic bag.

Safety First NEXT LEVEL. Full video coming on my YouTube soon... https://t.co/SvAI1Ttmm8pic.twitter.com/XcgHJKEhcf — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) March 11, 2020

Just a few days ago, the supermodel reminded us to travel safe with a glimpse of her video she shared in July last year: "PSA! Reminder to travel safe." In the 5-minute long video, she can be seen taking out anti-bacterial wipes from her bag and wiping the seat, the handles, the food tray, the remote among other things in order to sanitize. "This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It's my health and it makes me feel better," she said in the video, which ends with Naomi taking a seat with a face-mask on.

The Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 was first detected at a seafood market in China's Wuhan. Over 100,000 people have been infected by the virus and it has claimed over 4,000 lives worldwide. The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India now stands over 50.