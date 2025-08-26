Yuri Gagarin: The First Human In Space, Know What He Studied To Become Astronaut

BJP MP and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur recently stirred controversy after claiming during a public event that Lord Hanuman was the "first astronaut" who travelled into space. His remark has drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders, who accused him of promoting unscientific arguments.

The debate has since reignited public interest in a key question: who was actually the first human to travel into space, and what was his background?

The answer lies in history. On April 12, 1961, Soviet pilot Yuri Gagarin became the first human to journey into space. He flew aboard the Vostok 1 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, located in present-day Kazakhstan. Just 27 years old at the time, Gagarin received a hero's welcome upon his return.

How Long Was Gagarin in Space?

Gagarin's spaceflight lasted 108 minutes, during which he completed one full orbit of Earth. The Vostok 1 travelled at a speed of nearly 18,000 km per hour. After completing the orbit, Gagarin ejected from the spacecraft and landed safely with a parachute near the city of Engels in the Saratov region of Russia.

Early Life and Education

Yuri Gagarin was born on March 9, 1934, in the village of Klushino, about 100 miles from Moscow. His father worked as a carpenter and farmer, while his mother managed the household. Although his education was interrupted by World War II, Gagarin returned to school once the war ended and developed a keen interest in mathematics and physics.

After completing his basic schooling, Gagarin joined a trade school, graduating in 1951 as a foundryman. He later enrolled at the Industrial College in Saratov, where he studied tractor engineering. During this period, he also joined a local flying club and learned to pilot aircraft-an experience that shaped his future.

In 1955, Gagarin graduated from the Industrial College and went on to join the Soviet Air Force Academy. Two years later, in 1957, he earned his degree and was commissioned as a lieutenant in the Soviet Air Force on the very same day.

The Space Race and Selection

The early 1960s marked the height of the Cold War, with the United States and the Soviet Union locked in a race for space supremacy. To advance its space programme, the Soviet Union shortlisted 20 military pilots for astronaut training. After months of rigorous preparation, Yuri Gagarin was selected for the historic mission.



On April 12, 1961, Gagarin boarded Vostok 1 and entered history books as the first human to travel beyond Earth.