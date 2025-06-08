Rakesh Sharma, First Indian To Fly To Space, Speaks To NDTV: Top Quotes

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Rakesh Sharma discusses the significance of the Axiom-4 space mission. He highlights the mission's potential to preview the International Space Station. Rakesh Sharma expresses well wishes to astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla for his upcoming journey.

Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to fly to space, speaks to NDTV about the upcoming Axiom-4 space mission and other topics. Here are some top quotes:

1. It gives us a sneak peek at what the International Space Station is going to be. It gives us a flavour of flying a private resource which can take us to space. So it's going to be very interesting at many levels

2. All the very best to Shubhanshu Shukla, happy landings, and look forward to whatever you're going to see. You will come

back a changed person.

3. Over the years, when you go over that experience, it brings in new insights as to what's happening to planet Earth. It gives you a sense of where you should be going, where space exploration should be going.