Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Rakesh Sharma, First Indian To Fly To Space, Speaks To NDTV: Top Quotes

Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to fly to space, speaks to NDTV about the upcoming Axiom-4 space mission and other topics.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Rakesh Sharma, First Indian To Fly To Space, Speaks To NDTV: Top Quotes
Rakesh Sharma is the first Indian to fly to space.
Quick Read
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
Rakesh Sharma discusses the significance of the Axiom-4 space mission.
He highlights the mission's potential to preview the International Space Station.
Rakesh Sharma expresses well wishes to astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla for his upcoming journey.
New Delhi:

Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to fly to space, speaks to NDTV about the upcoming Axiom-4 space mission and other topics. Here are some top quotes:

1. It gives us a sneak peek at what the International Space Station is going to be. It gives us a flavour of flying a private resource which can take us to space. So it's going to be very interesting at many levels

2. All the very best to Shubhanshu Shukla, happy landings, and look forward to whatever you're going to see. You will come
back a changed person.

3. Over the years, when you go over that experience, it brings in new insights as to what's happening to planet Earth. It gives you a sense of where you should be going, where space exploration should be going.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Rakesh Sharma, First Indian To Fly To Space, Rakesh Sharma Astronaut
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com