NDTV Exclusive: What Astronaut Rakesh Sharma Said On India's Cosmic Leap

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Rakesh Sharma said the Gaganyaan program is "progressing well - step by step, slowly but steadily." Mr Sharma said that India can play a pivotal role in shaping global space policy. Asked about his most memorable moment in space, Mr Sharma said it was "watching the sunrise and the sunset."

In 1984, when Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma soared into space aboard a Soviet Soyuz spacecraft, he looked down at Earth and famously described India as "Saare Jahan Se Achha." Four decades later, that sentiment still resonates - only now, India is not just gazing at the stars but actively charting a course among them.

With a bold roadmap unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's space ambitions are no longer confined to the drawing board. From launching its first crewed mission under the Gaganyaan program to building the Bhartiya Antariksha Station and eventually landing an Indian on the Moon by 2040, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scripting a new chapter in the nation's cosmic journey.

Gaganyaan: India's First Human Spaceflight

The Gaganyaan mission is the cornerstone of India's human spaceflight program. Slated for launch in 2025-2026, it aims to send up to a three-member crew into low Earth orbit for up to three days. The mission will be launched from Sriharikota aboard a GSLV Mk III rocket, now dubbed the Human Rated Launch Vehicle Mark-3.

According to Rakesh Sharma, who has been closely involved with the program, "Gaganyaan is progressing well-step by step, slowly but steadily. That's the way to go because we are opening the envelope, and that's how testing is done."

The latest Indian astronauts, or Gaganyatri, trained initially at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in Russia, are now undergoing mission-specific training in India.

Mr Sharma said they are "better prepared" because "they've had the same kind of training I had, and now they're training on the actual vehicle they'll fly in."

Bhartiya Antariksha Station: India's Own Space Lab

Beyond Gaganyaan lies an even more ambitious goal - the Bhartiya Antariksha Station. India plans to launch the first module of this indigenous space station by 2028, with full deployment expected by 2035. The station will serve as a platform for long-duration human spaceflight, microgravity research, and international collaboration.

One of the astronauts designates, Shubhanshu Shukla, who is scheduled to perform scientific experiments on the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 mission next week, has already visited the United States to study systems aboard the International Space Station. "That information will be utilized in the Bhartiya Antariksha Station," Mr Sharma confirmed.

Unlike other spacefaring nations, India's approach to its space station is rooted in inclusivity. "Most of the research will be for the benefit of humankind," Mr Sharma said. "That is our cultural ethos. Whatever we learn in space, the fruits of that will be shared - first with the Global South, and then with all of humanity."

Moon By 2040: A National Aspiration

Perhaps the most stirring element of India's space roadmap is the goal to land an Indian on the Moon by 2040. This mission will be entirely indigenous-from the astronaut to the rocket to the launch pad to the countdown. It's a monumental task, but one that ISRO is preparing for with characteristic determination.

"Yes, it's exciting," Mr Sharma said. "Although it's already been done by others, ISRO tends to do things its own way. We're not in competition with anyone. We're seeking success with a template that is uniquely Indian."

The Chandrayaan-4 mission, a lunar sample return mission, is expected to pave the way for this historic landing. It will collect moon rocks from the Shiv-Shakti point and bring them back to Earth, offering critical insights into lunar geology and mission logistics.

Peaceful Vision For Space

India's space program is not just about technological prowess - it's also about moral leadership. Mr Sharma, who has long advocated for space as a "peace port," believes that India can play a pivotal role in shaping global space policy.

"We are good at waging peace offensives," he said. "Space belongs to all humanity. That is what the United Nations has said, and we are going to make sure that it happens."

India's inclusive approach is encapsulated in the ancient Sanskrit phrase "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" - the world is one family. This philosophy underpins India's commitment to using space for peaceful purposes and shared progress.

Inspiring Next Generation

As India prepares for more frequent human spaceflights, the need for a new generation of space professionals is more urgent than ever. Mr Sharma has a message for the youth: "The world is open to you. Science is open to you. You have a new place to practice your passions. If you are a researcher, you've got enough time to look ahead and contribute not only to space science but to India-and through India, to all of humanity."

He added, "This is the time for the younger generation to be excited. We are going to have more frequent flights, and that means more opportunities."

A Personal Reflection

When asked about his most memorable moment in space, Mr Sharma said it was "watching the sunrise and the sunset."

"And watching the Earth from space. Realising how fragile our environment is. That's why I talk about sustainability. We don't have any other place to go right now. Though we are going to the Moon, settling there will take a long, long time," he said.

And of course, no conversation with India's first astronaut would be complete without revisiting his iconic phrase. When Prime Minister Indira Gandhi asked him how India looked from space, he replied, "Saare Jahan Se Achha."

Forty years later, he still believes it. "It's going to get even better," he said with a smile.

Looking Ahead

India's space roadmap is not just a technical blueprint - it's a national aspiration. It reflects the country's growing confidence, its commitment to peaceful progress, and its belief in the power of science to uplift humanity.

"We've waited 41 years for a second Gaganyatri. But now, we don't need to wait. We have our own program. And we're ready," Mr Sharma said.