"You Cannot Become Global While Leaving Local," Says NCERT Director On Native Languages, R1, R2, R3 Selection

NDTV LearnNXT Conclave: Speaking on the theme 'Redesigning The Indian Mind - The Evolution Of The School Curriculum,' Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani, Director, NCERT said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 emerged from one of the widest public consultations conducted in the country after the framing of the Constitution.

"The spirit of the NEP was shaped through extensive consultations across the country to understand what kind of education India truly requires, he said. After Independence, the education policy was expected to change, but for decades the colonial system continued, and that hangover is still visible today," he added.

Upon being questioned that the introduction of Third Language, R1, R2, R3 selection at this time of their academic journey can create anxiety among students, Prof. Saklani said that the language formula dates back to ancient times, it depends upon the child how much he wants to learn. He asserted that this is a new learning opportunity for the students.

On the question of a child wanting to study a foreign language, he said he can learn as many languages as he wants. This is a learning opportunity that will improve the cognitive mind of a child, he asserted. Through R3, the child will get to learn about his country, he added.

The move towards native language will come with challenges, Prof. Saklani admitted. "But we can solve this together, " he added. He stressed the need for community participation. "School and society will have to work together", he said. "There is so much to learn from society, " he added.

Students who wish to learn foreign languages can do so to improve their skills, Saklani said. "Learning foreign languages is about skills, he stated. But the amount of knowledge a student will find in his native language cannot be compared to any global language, Saklani stated. "You cannot become global while leaving local," he asserted. "We should first learn about our roots then conquer the world," he said.

The professor maintained that to be globally developed, to make India the 'Vishwa Guru' again, and for the dream of 'Viksit Bharat' this change is necessary.