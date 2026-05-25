"Indian Education's Strength Is Working Without A Playbook," Says Deepak Bagla, NITI Aayog Mission Director

At NDTV's LearnNXT Conclave, education leaders, policymakers, and experts came together to discuss the future of learning in India. Speaking at the event, Deepak Bagla highlighted what he believes is one of the greatest strengths of India's education system the ability to adapt and perform even without a fixed roadmap.

Bagla, who serves as Mission Director at the Atal Innovation Mission under NITI Aayog, spoke on the theme "Viksit Bharat 2047: Is the Future of Indian Education Entrepreneurship?" During the session, he said India's education system has shown a strong ability to deal with difficult situations and move ahead even when there is no clear plan to follow.

"The biggest strengths of the Indian education system are the ability to get a job done and the ability to work without a playbook in completely uncharted territory," he said.

Explaining his point, Bagla said the world is changing quickly and uncertainty has become part of everyday life. According to him, students and educators today are entering a time where opportunities are growing, but the future is harder to predict than before.

"We are entering a phase of life where everything is possible, but nothing is certain," he said during the discussion.

Bagla stressed that this changing environment makes adaptability an important skill. He said India has often shown the ability to respond to challenges without waiting for perfect conditions or a ready-made model.

During the session, he also spoke about the growing pressure and uncertainty among young people. Referring to today's generation, Bagla said anxiety is becoming a major concern as students try to plan careers in a fast-changing world.

At the same time, he pointed out that India's education system has an important advantage, the ability to solve problems and continue moving forward even in unfamiliar situations. According to him, this mindset can help students and educators prepare for the future as India moves towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

His remarks came during a broader discussion on whether entrepreneurship and innovation could play a larger role in shaping the future of education in the country.